Less than a year after director D.J. Caruso set them up, "I Am Number Four" costars Dianna Agron, 24, and Alex Pettyfer, 20, are engaged, a source tells UsMagazine.com.

"[Agron] is an amazing woman, and she's got this old school, classic movie-star elegance to her," Pettyfer gushed to Ellen DeGeneres on her show last week. "I'm just very happy in my personal life."

And in a recent Sugar Magazine interview, the "Glee" star explained why things work with her British beau.

"Alex might see himself as a bad boy, but he's actually very sweet in real life," Agron said. "It's important to have your differences in any relationship. I wouldn't want to be dating a carbon copy of myself. That would just be boring."

Fans can check out the couple's chemistry when "I Am Number Four" opens in theaters February 18.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Find out what Dianna wore to the SAG Awards

Glo's favorite leading ladies

Learn all about 'Glee' on MSN

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Check out the love live of 'Glee' stars

PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of 'Glee'

PHOTOS: Celebs Who found love on set