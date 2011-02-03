Dianna Agron and Alex Pettyfer are Engaged
Less than a year after director D.J. Caruso set them up, "I Am Number Four" costars Dianna Agron, 24, and Alex Pettyfer, 20, are engaged, a source tells UsMagazine.com.
"[Agron] is an amazing woman, and she's got this old school, classic movie-star elegance to her," Pettyfer gushed to Ellen DeGeneres on her show last week. "I'm just very happy in my personal life."
And in a recent Sugar Magazine interview, the "Glee" star explained why things work with her British beau.
"Alex might see himself as a bad boy, but he's actually very sweet in real life," Agron said. "It's important to have your differences in any relationship. I wouldn't want to be dating a carbon copy of myself. That would just be boring."
Fans can check out the couple's chemistry when "I Am Number Four" opens in theaters February 18.
