What will Sue Sylvester have to say about this?

"Glee" star Dianna Agron chopped off her trademark, long blonde locks. In a video posted on her official tumblr account, Agron shared her haircut experience with fans.

"Is this going to be too [short]?" her hairdresser asked her in the clip. "No," she answered emphatically. "I don't think so. Do you guys think so?"

Seconds later, several inches of her tresses were shorn; the 25-year-old squealed: "I'm so happy!"

Agron explained in a caption accompanying her short video: "Season 2 wrap. A remedy to the seven year itch. Finally!"

