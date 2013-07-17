Dianna Agron on Cory Monteith's death: 'My heart goes out' to Lea Michele

Us Weekly

Dianna Agron will always remember her "Glee" co-star and friend Cory Monteith. On Wednesday, the 27-year-old actress released a touching statement about the late 31-year-old actor, who died suddenly on July 13. In a statement to Us Weekly, Agron shared her condolences and explained how she's coping with the devastating loss.

"I have never lost a friend. In this difficult time, I am leaning on all of the wonderful memories we shared with Cory, how many ways he was able to make us smile," she said. "'Glee' was a gift to all of us. It gave us a family in this industry."

Agron played cheerleader Quinn Fabray, the first love interest of Monteith's lovable jock, Finn Hudson, on the Fox musical series. (Agron's character graduated in Season 3, but she continued to make guest appearances.) "We really cut our teeth and grew up on this show. In playing underdogs, we learned that we had dug into the hearts of our viewers and that we could stay there," she said. "Cory is so deserving of that place in everyone's hearts. He was one of the most generous and kind people that I have ever met. He had a smart, curious mind, he was an enormous talent. He was loving to not only me, but my family."

The actress extended her condolences to all of Monteith's loved ones -- especially his real-life love, her co-star and friend Lea Michele. "My heart goes out to his family, to Lea, to everyone that is struggling with the loss of our friend," Agron said. "We will miss you Cory. We will always carry a piece of you with us."

Monteith was found dead in his hotel room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver, British Columbia. On July 16, the British Columbia coroner's office said Monteith's tragic death was caused by a lethal combination of heroin and alcohol. TMZ reported that the actor's body was cremated in Vancouver on July 16 after a private viewing with his family and Michele.

