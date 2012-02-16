Dianna Agron is getting a do-over!

The Glee actress, 25, has rekindled the flame with ex Sebastian Stan, 28, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The two were photographed sharing a romantic meal on Valentine's Day at La Poubelle Bistro in Hollywood (see more pics at Star Feine). After dinner, Agron and Stan shared a steamy kiss while waiting for their car.

"They are back together," the source tells Us. "It happened over Golden Globes weekend."

The stars broke up in December after seven months of dating; one insider claimed an insecure Agron "was always worried that Sebastian was cheating on her while he was away filming, but he never would!" The couple's bicoastal relationship also contributed to the breakup.

Stan was reportedly hesitant to get back with his ex. "She wanted forgiveness," the source tells Us of Agron, who once dated her I Am Number Four costar Alex Pettyfer.

"Sebastian made all his friends stop talking to her and was telling everyone how mean she was to him. Now it's awkward with his friends."

Tell Us: Do Dianna Agron and Sebastian Stan have what it takes to make things work?

