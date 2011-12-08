Dianna Agron isn't having much luck in love this year.

The "Glee" actress, 25, is no longer dating "Captain America: The First Avenger" star Sebastian Stan, 28, two sources tell Us Weekly. The couple first began dating in late May, just months after Agron split with Alex Pettyfer, her co-star in "I Am Number Four."

One insider says Agron and Stan broke up because she was "super jealous" of any woman who appeared too close to the former "Gossip Girl" actor.

"She was always worried that he was cheating on her while he was away filming," the source tells Us. "But he never would!"

According to the New York Post's Page Six, their bicoastal romance became too much for Agron to bear. "Long-distance wasn't working," a source told the newspaper. "Dianna's coming to New York for Christmas with her mom, so they might rekindle the flame."

