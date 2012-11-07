LONDON (AP) — In the trailer for their new movie "Gambit," Britain's Colin Firth and American co-star Cameron Diaz are shown in various states of undress. But the two say fans shouldn't get the wrong idea — "Gambit" is a caper film, not a love story.

Speaking at the comedy's world premiere in London on Wednesday night, Diaz said flesh was only flashed for laughs in the film.

Firth agreed. Referring to a scene where he appears without trousers, he said audiences will get "treated" to 20 minutes of his knees, but that's all.

Directed by Michael Hoffman, "Gambit" is about private art curator Harry Deane (Firth) who devises a scheme — with the help of a Texas rodeo queen (Diaz) — to con England's richest man into purchasing a fake Monet painting.

"Gambit" opens in the U.K. on Nov. 21.