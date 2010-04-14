Did Cameron Diaz's rumored bump-and-grind episode with Alex Rodriguez at a Super Bowl bash lead to something more? So claims Life & Style, which believes the pair has enjoyed several "secret hookups" in the two months since their dance floor romp.

"A-Rod's with Cameron," alleges a source. "They've been keeping it quiet, but they're totally together."

Another snitch contends that the "very discreet" New York Yankees slugger recently jetted the actress to Miami for a rendezvous, just like he supposedly used to do with ex-squeeze Kate Hudson, whom he split with in December.

But the New York Post downplays the connection, describing it as "casual, with neither pushing for commitment."

Their reps remain mum on the dating chatter.

But it turns out these aren't the only romantic rumors swirling around Diaz, who has found herself at the center of a tabloid love triangle involving ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and his girlfriend, Jessica Biel.

"Justin's Betrayal," touts the cover of the latest Us Weekly. "Jessica's nightmare comes true as Justin reunites with Cameron. Says a pal, 'He loves being fought over.'"

The story comes on the heels of rumblings that Timberlake has been "laughing and flirting" with Diaz on the set of their currently filming rom-com "Bad Teacher."

"He tortured Jess by taking this role, and they are reaching a breaking point," a source tells the mag. "The truth is, I don't know if they can survive this."

Justin and Jessica began dating in early 2007, not long after his romance with Cam went belly-up after four years of togetherness. According to the mag, it's been like "old times" for the exes, with "lots of laughing, making fun of each other, [and] kidding around off camera."

That's supposedly led to "huge arguments" over the phone between Timberlake and Biel.

"When [Jessica is] not around," an insider contends, "he'll make fun of her to his friends."

But sources tell Gossip Cop that the story is "BS" and "made up," with a Biel spy insisting that she has "no problem" with her beau's role in the movie.

Adds a confidant of the crooner, "Jessica and Justin are very much together."

