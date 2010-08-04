By Molly McGonigle

Leonardo DiCaprio has taken out a restraining order against a Canadian woman who hit him in the face with a beer bottle. The woman has been ordered to stay away from DiCaprio by at least 500 yards. The restraining order also applies to two eyewitnesses.

The assault took place back in 2005 at a private Hollywood event and resulted in the "Inception" star receiving a dozen stitches in the face.

The suspect, Aretha Wilson, fled to Canada after the attack, but was extradited back to Los Angeles.

Wilson had been on probation in Canada for a previous incident, which was also allegedly unprovoked and without a clear motive. Her bail has been raised from $50,000 to $60,000 based on a concern she won't appear in court next time.

