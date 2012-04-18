Hollywood has lost one of its greatest emcees.

Dick Clark died at age 82 in Los Angeles following a massive heart attack, TMZ reports.

The hugely successful TV producer and TV and radio host reportedly checked into an L.A.-area hospital late Tuesday, and suffered a heart attack during what TMZ calls an "outpatient procedure."

Other details surrounding his death were not yet available.

Clark had a stroke in 2004, and stepped down from New Year's Rockin' Eve, which he launched in 1972. Ryan Seacrest took over hosting duties for the special shortly thereafter. In addition to New Year's Rockin' Eve, he hosted such shows as American Bandstand, the gameshow Pyramid and TV's Bloopers and Practical Jokes. Among his many honors are four Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award and inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame and more.

He is survived by three children and his third wife, Kari Wigton.

