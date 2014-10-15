Did Blake Lively rehash an old story and pawn it off as her own on her website?

That's an accusation that one blog is claiming, and it does seem to have some merit.

Blake's lifestyle website, Preserve -- on which she chose to announce her pregnancy -- recently took a liking to "Antebellum"-era style, or pre-Civil War style. In the narrative on the actress's website about the Southern Belle style of clothing, it appears as though some of the content was lifted from another article without credit.

RELATED: Blake shows off baby bump in autumn-themed baby shower

Toward the end of the article about the history of the Southern Belle culture on Preserve, it says, "While at times depicted as coy, these belles of the ball, in actuality could command attention with the ease of a hummingbird relishing a pastoral bloom."

There is no byline associated with the passage.

RELATED: Blake gushes over her husband, Ryan Reynolds

The wording is coincidentally very, very similar to an ode from Examiner.com in 2012, which ended its story on Southern Belles with, "From the cut of fine fabrics in the curtains in her living room to the smallest detail in her kitchen, the southern belle of the 1800's knew how to relegate authority and tasks with the ease of a hummingbird enjoying a rose bloom."

RELATED: Blake's sexy married style

Lainey Gossip was the first to bring this similarity to the forefront. The similarity of the passages, however, could have potentially gone without notice had it not been for Blake's lawyers, who sent a cease and desist letter to Gawker after an article appeared there criticizing the Preserve post, as well as the era that the lifestyle site is romanticizing.

Gawker has yet to take take down the post.