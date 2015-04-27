Brody Jenner is throwing some serious shade Kim Kardashian West's way on social media.

Well, he did … And then he took the post down.

Brody famously didn't attend Kim's wedding to Kanye West last year after he wasn't allowed to bring a +1 (who would have been girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter) to the wedding. On April 26, Brody posted a photo of he and his lady at a wedding, but his caption spoke volumes.

"Look... @kaitlynn_carter and I finally get to attend a wedding together," he captioned the snap that showed him and Kaitlynn, as well brother Brandon Jenner and mom Linda Thompson.

The photo didn't stay up long before Brody took it down.

Brody has actually said he's happy for the couple, but he's expressed his doubts that his absence was even an afterthought.

"I'm very happy for them," he said on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," "but do you think that they were really like, 'We have to have Brody and Kaitlynn there. If they're not there then this wedding is not going to happen.'"

Brody, of course, may have rubbed salt in the wound, so to speak, when he later attended NFL player Reggie Bush's wedding. Reggie and Kim dated off-and-on from 2007-2009.

"I love Reggie," Brody said of why he attended that wedding, but not Kim's. "Put Kanye and Reggie together in a burning building, guess who I'm saving? Reggie!"

Ouch.

He may not be the only Jenner man who has an issue with the Kardashian side right now, especially when it comes to Bruce Jenner's male-to-female transition.

After Bruce's special aired, Burt Jenner took to his Twitter page to conspicuously throw some shade at a few people.

"Having a hard time not putting a few people on blast who were not supporters before hand, but want to act like they were all along," he tweeted, then deleted.

Many believe that his tweet was aimed at the famous reality TV family.

Forget about "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," how about keeping it in the family.