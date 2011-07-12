Now that's a hair makeover!

Dakota Fanning was spotted with a brand-new, super-short pixie cut on the set of her latest movie, "Now Is Good," in London on Monday.

In the film the actress, 17, plays a girl who is dying of leukemia and compiles a list of things to do before she dies (including lose her virginity).

Although her cropped 'do is quite convincing, her rep tells People that she's actually wearing a wig.

Dakota isn't the only Fanning making style news right now. It was just announced that her younger sister Elle, 13, is the new face of Marc by Marc Jacobs and will appear in the label's fall 2011 ad campaign. She follows in the footsteps of Dakota, who has been modeling for the designer since she was 13 and is currently the face of his new Oh Lola fragrance.

