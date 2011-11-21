Has Kate Gosselin gone under the knife -- again?

When the former reality star recently reported for her first day as a CouponCabin.com blogger, she revealed a new face to go with her new gig. And it's not the first time the formerly full-figured brunette has freshened up.

"She's consumed with her appearance," a source says of Gosselin, 36, whose TLC reality show Kate Plus 8 was canceled in August.

To keep her youthful appearance, the single mom of eight -- who got a tummy tuck in 2007 and breast implants in 2009 -- relies on thrice-weekly tanning sessions. Last June, she even gave herself Botox injections! (The result: unnaturally arched eyebrows.)

New York City plastic surgeon Jon Turk tells the new issue of Us Weekly (on sale Monday) that based on recent photos, it looks like Gosselin's gone more extreme this time: A defined jawline and changed eye shape "suggest a facelift."

It's not surprising, the source tells Us: "Kate wants to look 10 years younger."

