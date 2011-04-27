Oops!

While leaving her parents home in Bucklebury on Wednesday, Kate Middleton may have accidentally revealed a glimpse of her wedding vows to Prince William.

While it's not certain whether these are Middleton's actual vows, the partially obscured lines appear to be a poetic passage. A sample line reads: "With so much love within our hearts."

The unintended slip isn't the only concern regarding the 29-year-old's wedding to William, 28.

"We are worried about the rain on Friday," palace worker George Martin told Us Weekly on Monday. To cope with that wet possibility, "[We] have made sure to have plenty of umbrellas on hand," Martin added. "It's the last thing we would want spoiling the day.

