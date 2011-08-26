Did Katie Holmes Get a Wrist Tattoo?
Is Katie Holmes thinking about getting inked?
The 32-year-old Don't Be Afraid of the Dark actress sported a double chain tattoo outside Digital Domain Studios in Marina Del Ray, Calif. Wednesday, prompting speculation that she may have gotten her first tattoo.
But according to Holmes' rep, the actress' new body art isn't permanent. "It's just for fun," her rep tells E! News.
Perhaps this is Holmes' way of testing out a new image. She first began shedding her good girl reputation when she appeared on the August cover of Vogue Espana, where Holmes showed off her kinky side in a skintight black lace Lanvin dress and a leather dominatrix hat.
