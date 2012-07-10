Is there something different about Kim Richards?

According to Wetpaint, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently got a nose job to fix a bump on the bridge of her nose. The 47-year-old star is currently filming the hit Bravo show and sources tell Us her rhinoplasty was included in filming.

"It had always been bothering her and she finally decided to do something about it," a source told Wetpaint of the operation, which was reportedlydone "a few weeks ago."

Richards' sister, Kyle Richards, tweeted a photo of the two during a 4th of July event. The image has since been removed, but it appeared to have been taken post-surgery.

The single mother of four -- Brooke, 25, Whitney, 21, Chad, 20 and Kimberly 16 -- has been focusing on spending time with family since leaving rehab in January. She sought treatment for alcoholism in early December.

"I'm getting reconnected with my kids, and that's been a huge thing for me. It's not what I expected when I came home. I was like, 'Hey! I'm home! Let's all get back exactly where we were!' And they were like, 'Ummm, life is a little different now,'" Richards told Us Weekly in May. "So it was like a little bit of a challenge when I got home, which I didn't expect."

"We're getting reestablished in our relationships, and it's really rewarding," she added. "It's been a little bit of a hurdle, but it's definitely challenging and exciting, and really better than it's been in I don't know how long."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Did Kim Richards Get a Nose Job?