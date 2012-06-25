Relax, y'all -- Miley Cyrus isn't racing down the altar.

The "Party in the USA" singer, 19, posted a tweet June 24 that some media outlets interpreted as a hint she will soon tie the knot with Liam Hemsworth, 22. "Super lazy Sunday! Can't wait for next week!" the pop star wrote. "It'll be filled with happiness."

PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus' wildest moments so far

But according to Hemsworth's rep, the actor is in the middle of shooting Empire State with Emma Roberts, 21, and Nikki Reed, 24, in New Orleans. He will only be "back in L.A. for a night next week to receive an award from Australians in Film on the 27th," his rep tells Gossip Cop, debunking wedding rumors.

PHOTOS: Liam Hemsworth and other sexy celebrity Aussies

Indeed, a Hemsworth pal recently told Us Weekly that the Last Song costars won't be saying "I do" for quite a while. "Right now they are enjoying being engaged. There is no rush."

PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus' raciest outfits

Despite their youth, "They are both mature and ready for this," another source added. "Miley is 19 going on 40."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Did Miley Cyrus Hint She'll Marry Liam Hemsworth "Next Week?"