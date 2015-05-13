Patrick Dempsey split from his wife of 15 years and was (spoiler alert!) killed off "Grey's Anatomy" after it was discovered that he had an "inappropriate relationship" with a younger show crew member, according to an explosive new report.

The report from In Touch, though, was deleted from the magazine's website shortly after it was published.

In the report, the tabloid claimed that the "relationship" didn't sit well with others involved in the show, especially his costar and on-screen love Ellen Pompeo, who is friends with Patrick's soon-to-be ex-wife, Jillian Fink.

Ellen "found out and was angry because she's close friends with Jillian, so of course, she told her," the magazine's source said. "Patrick found out that Ellen told his wife about the relationship and totally lost it. They had a huge blowup on the set in front of everyone."

Afterward, Ellen also allegedly told the show's creator and executive producer, Shonda Rhimes.

"Shonda has no patience for that kind of behavior," the source said. "Shonda fired Patrick. He didn't want to leave…Producers didn't want him causing trouble."

Although Patrick and Ellen's characters seemed in sync, In Touch's source claims there had been tension between the two actors for quite some time.

"There was tension in Patrick and Ellen's relationship for years before the final blowup," the source said, adding that Ellen "was sick of his behavior on and off set."