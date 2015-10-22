Ever since he was a baby, it's been believed that Prince Jackson isn't Michael Jackson's biological son. And now, Prince is all but admitting it.

The whole thing started when someone poked at Prince on Twitter, saying, "everyone knows you are a Rowe-Klein NOT A Jackson!!," a reference to Arnie Klein and Deborah Rowe, who have long been rumored to be his biological parents.

Prince, though, bit back at the Twitter troll's comments, saying, "The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb ... I was raised by my dad with my brother and sister."

Clearly, regardless of bloodline, Prince sees Michael as his father.

For years, rumors have surrounded Michael's kids pertaining to the biological parents. The kids have always avoided the conversation until now. Over the years Arnie has implied that he is and isn't father.

TMZ claims that it has confirmed that neither Michael nor Arnie is Prince's biological father.