Talk about keeping your daughter close!

Baby Esmeralda is on Ryan Gosling's mind and knuckles.

While it may not be a permanent tattoo, the "Nice Guys" actor has a letter for each knuckle spelling out "Esme," Esmeralda's nickname (click on for a closeup).

Gosling and Eva Mendes welcomed Esmeralda on Sept. 12 of last year. In November, the actress told The Violet Files about their name choice, "Ryan and I both love the Esmeralda character from the Victor Hugo novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and we just think it's a beautiful name."

Esmeralda is the first child for Gosling, 34, and Mendes, 40, who have been dating since 2011. The couple met on the set of their film "The Place Beyond the Pines."