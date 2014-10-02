There may be rough waves on the sea of love for Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber once again, as cryptic tweets and a YouTube video hint at a possible break-up between the stars.

First, the "Spring Breakers" star unfollowed her on-again-off-again boyfriend on Instagram, which is never a good sign.

Then, she started posting vague tweets. First, she tweeted, "We have to learn the hard way sometimes." She quickly took that post down, and followed it with, "Sometimes we think we aren't good enough. But then I realize when I think I'm alone I have God."

Justin also did his share of cryptic tweeting, posting this picture of himself smiling with the caption, "thank u for supporting me through thick and thin." He doesn't specify who he's thanking or why.

The couple recently flew together to St. Maarten, where the couple shared a weekend together. However, according to a video captured by an onlooker, Gomez was in a seriously bad mood when the two got to the St. Maarten airport to catch their flight home.

In the video, Selena and Justin - along with a sizeable entourage - arrive by van where they sit and talk for a while outside the airport before Selena walks in, seemingly upset, and throws her bag on the floor. Moments later, Bieber walks in and goes through the airport separately from Gomez.

Gomez and Bieber have had a long and tumultuous relationship over the years, which has led to serious drama, including that time when Orlando Bloom took a swing at the pop singer in Ibiza. And Bieber's run-ins with the law haven't made their relationship any easier. Check out the video below for more on the time Bieber was arrested during one of their dates.

