Has Shia LaBeouf put a ring on it?

The "Transformers" star has been reportedly dating Mia Goth since they met in 2012 while filming "Nymphomaniac," but lately the actress has been rocking a diamond ring on THAT finger, leading many to wonder if the duo is headed down the aisle.

RELATED: Child stars gone bad

The pair is typically very, very private about their relationship, at least vocally, but they are frequently spotted out together.

RELATED: Celeb hookups that made us scratch our heads

In 2012, Mia spoke of what a perfect date was. "Maybe just stay in and cook and watch a great movie," she told I-D Magazine. "I'm obsessed with film."

RELATED: Young Hollywood: Where are they now?

Shia has been known to take his craft very seriously, as well, so this may be a match made in marital heaven. If nothing else, she has some blinding bling to rock through the ebbs and flows of their relationship.