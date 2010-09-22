By Rebecca Silverstein

If your name is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, don't read on.

Here's a celeb couple we'd never imagine: P. Diddy has a thing for "Jersey Shore" star Sammi Giancola! According to Life & Style's Scene Queens, the rap mogul saw Sammi with her friends standing outside a Fashion's Night Out event on Sept. 10 in New York. He promptly pulled up to the curb and said, "I love 'Jersey Shore.' I've been thinking about you."

Sammi ignored Diddy (apparently he's not enough of a juicehead), but he didn't give up that easily. "He knew one of the girls Sammi was with," a friend of Sammi's told Scene Queens. "He was texting her friend, begging for Sammi's number."

Poor Diddy. But hey, there's always Angelina Pivarnick!

