Merry Christmas AND Happy Birthday!

Singer Dido and husband Rohan Gavin, a writer, welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, the Daily Mail reports. The 40-year-old songstress gave birth to baby Stanley on Christmas day.

PHOTOS: Babies of the year

This is the first child for Dido, whose newborn shares the name of her 2000 song with Eminem. "Stan" focuses on a fictitious fan, named Stan, who bombards the rapper with letters in the hope he will write back. However when he fails to receive a reply from his hero, Stan seals his fate by killing his girlfriend and their unborn child, before committing suicide.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly