It's on you, Shia LaBeouf!! Stay very, very still.

The 28-year-old actor hit the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet sporting a braided ponytail that looks a little like a hogtied mullet.

Who did this to you?

Of course, this is not the first we've seen of Shia's braided rattail, but it appears, in the time since it's debut -- for what we desperately hope it is a movie role -- it has grown, changed.

We dare say it's taken on a life of it's own.

Soon, the organism could outgrow its host.

Be careful, Shia!!

