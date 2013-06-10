The Bentleys are having a boy! Less than two months after country singer Dierks Bentley revealed his wife Cassidy is pregnant with her third child, the 37-year-old musician shared news of their baby's gender via a video message on Monday, June 10. Bentley is currently on the road with Miranda Lambert, Lee Brice and Thomas Rhett as part of the Locked and Re-Loaded Tour.

PHOTOS: Sexy celebrity dads

"You guys mean everything to us and that’s why we're always trying to give you guys the fan club exclusive material, whether it's songs or video footage," Bentley told his fans in a pre-recorded message. "We thought it would be kind of funny to give you the scoop on whether or not I'm having a boy or girl."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's cutest kids

The two-time CMT Music Award winner instructed his fans to guess his baby's gender by submitting it on a piece of paper. Bentley also asked them to add a name or two before submitting their sheet. "We're gonna have a lot of fun with it," he promised. (The "5-1-5-0" singer and his wife are already parents to daughters Evie, 4, and Jordan, 2.)

PHOTOS: Southern superstars

Guesses and suggestions included Dierks-Anne for a girl and Jack Daniels for a boy. "A lot of great choices for us to choose from," Bentley laughed. He then revealed, "We're having a boy! Just don't tell anybody, alright?"

Bentley -- known for hit songs like "Home," "Feel That Fire" and "What Was I Thinkin'" -- will welcome his third child this fall.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dierks Bentley's Third Child Will Be a Boy!