Clint Eastwood's wife Dina has had her fair share of fun on her family's E! reality series, Mrs. Eastwood & Company, but on Sunday's episode, the 46-year-old matriarch faces a challenge that's anything but a laughing matter.

Shocked to find out that Eduard Leonard, one of the members of Overtone, the South African boy band that she manages, slit his wrists, Eastwood takes drastic action to come to the aid of the man she views as one of her own children.

"Hearing about Eddie cutting himself bothers me and I've always looked after him as a son, so I'm taking him to a very dear friend of mine, Dr. Keller," she explains in an exclusive preview from Sunday's show.

When the duo enter the therapist's office, Eastwood explains that Leonard, 28, has "fought his feelings" and has had an especially tough time dealing with coming out as a gay man.

"I'm ready to get help and figure myself out," the singer confirms in the clip. "Otherwise, anything that comes my way won't be worth it if I'm not in a good place with myself."

Leonard tells Us Weekly he's eternally grateful for his manager's help as he comes to terms with his new life as a gay man. "Dina has been by my side from the first day I came out to her. She has counseled me in more ways I can mention," Leonard explains. "Sharing my journey of coming to terms with my sexuality was never part of what I wanted to share on the show, but after discussing it with Dina, I realized that not sharing it would be creating another mask for me to hide behind."

"I am still learning new things about myself daily, now that I am getting more and more comfortable with who I am. Rome wasn't built in a day, but I feel blessed to be able to show people going through the same thing that my Rome is well on its way to being repaired," he continues. "All they need do is get the courage to lay down their first brick."

Watch more of the emotional scene above before the full episode of Mrs. Eastwood & Company airs Sunday at 10 p.m. (EST) on E!.

