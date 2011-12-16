Does mom know best?

Ali Lohan's rail thin appearance has caused concern for health, but mom Dina says the model is A-okay.

Dina recently told Us Weekly she "doesn't read any of the rubbish" printed about her 17-year-old daughter's shrinking figure. The starlet has been spotted this month in Beverly Hills and Oahu looking shockingly gaunt.

The Lohan matriarch also scoffed at rumors that Ali underwent plastic surgery. "I would never condone plastic surgery at such a young age," Dina told Us. "Ali is a wonderful person and an amazing soul."

In a recent interview with Page Six magazine, Ali (who goes by her full name Aliana now) said that "she's always had a fast metabolism and is able to eat what she wants, from scrambled eggs with American cheese and hot sauce to Nutella."

