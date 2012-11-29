The family that faces arrest together, stays together?

Lindsay Lohan's mom, Dina, is standing by her daughter in the wake of the starlet's Nov. 29 arrest following a brawl at New York City hotspot Avenue.

In a statement to Radar Online, the mother-of-four -- to Lindsay, 26, Michael, 25, Ali, 19, and Dakota, 16 -- said that she and her brood were dealing with the incident together.

"At this time, I kindly ask that you extend to my family the time we need to address my daughter's circumstances with the appropriate parties," she told the site. "As a mother, you always love and pray for the best with all your children."

Lohan's recent troubles are likely not what her mom had in mind when she hoped for "the best" for her oldest daughter. Early Thursday morning, the Liz & Dick actress was arrested and charged with third-degree assault after she reportedly yelled at and punched a fellow clubgoer. But that's just the tip of the iceberg where the star's rap sheet is concerned.

Relating to her June car accident in Santa Monica, Calif., Lohan was also charged Thursday with obstructing an officer, providing false information, and reckless driving. But her mother says the string of public humiliations has only brought her and her kids closer together.

"Our family's bond grows deeper and stronger during the tough times, and I am beyond proud of all of my children for the love and devotion they provide for each other," she told Radar Online. "We are there for and stand by one another unconditionally."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dina Lohan on Lindsay Lohan's Arrest: "Our Family's Bond Grows" in Tough Times