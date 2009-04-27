NEW YORK (AP) -- A colleague of Liam Neeson says the actor showed remarkable professionalism in returning to work so soon after the death of wife Natasha Richardson.

According to director Atom Egoyan (uh-GOY'-an), Neeson was "unspeakably generous" in returning to the Toronto set of the movie "Chloe" the week after Richardson's death last month.

Neeson went back to Toronto for a couple of days' work to complete his scenes for the thriller directed by Egoyan.

Neeson's work on the film had been on hold after Richardson sustained a head injury in a fall March 16 during a skiing lesson in Quebec. Richardson died two days later.