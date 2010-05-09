'Robin Hood''s director and producer Ridley Scott will have to sit out the May 12 premiere of the film. The movie was selected to kick off the Cannes Film Festival, but Scott will be at home recovering from a recent surgery.

Three-time Oscar nominee told ET, "It is with the most sincere regret that I am required to miss the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival and the screening of 'Robin Hood'. I recently underwent knee replacement surgery and my recovery has been slower than I'd hoped. Truly, doctor's orders are the only thing that could keep me from being there."

It is with great remorse that he will miss celebrating the film's debut with the cast and crew that joined him in Sherwood Forest. "My disappointment is tempered by the fact that Brian [Grazer], Russell [Crowe], Cate [Blanchett] and the rest of the cast will be on hand to represent the film," he said. "I send them all my best wishes in opening this year's Festival with our film."

'Robin Hood' opens in theaters on May 14.

