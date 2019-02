LOS ANGELES (AP) — The director of Michael Jackson's ill-fated comeback concerts has told a jury that he was frightened by the way the singer was acting at one of the final rehearsals.

Kenny Ortega testified on Wednesday that Jackson was cold, shivering and seemed lost at a session six days before the singer died in June 2009.

Ortega also said the singer appeared impaired during at least four rehearsals. Ortega said he was under the impression the behavior followed Jackson's visits to doctors.

Ortega is testifying in a negligent hiring lawsuit filed by Jackson's mother against concert giant AEG Live LLC.

She claims the company missed warning signs about her son's health and failed to properly investigate the doctor later convicted of giving him an overdose of the anesthetic propofol.

AEG denies any wrongdoing.