BOSTON (AP) -- A movie director who has admitted he inflated expenses when he applied for Massachusetts film tax credits has been sentenced to two to three years in state prison.

A Boston judge on Thursday also ordered Daniel Adams to pay nearly $4.4 million in restitution and to serve 10 years on probation. The penalties had been announced when he pleaded guilty last month to charges including larceny and making a false claim.

Attorney General Martha Coakley's office had accused Adams of exaggerating expenses for two films shot on Cape Cod, "The Golden Boys" and "The Lightkeepers," resulting in about $4.7 million in tax credit overpayments.

Adams' lawyer James Greenberg tells The Boston Globe his client hopes to continue working in the film industry when he finishes his sentence.