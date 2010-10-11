BERLIN (AP) -- Director Oliver Stone says he is worried about the health of actor Michael Douglas who is battling throat cancer in an advanced stage.

Stone said Tuesday in Berlin that Douglas is in a "precarious" state of health.

He said Douglas, who reprised his role as stock trader Gordon Gekko in Stone's latest film "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps," was meant to accompany him on a promotion tour in Europe.

But Stone said Douglas is still "suffering" and remained in the U.S. for further cancer treatments.

The 65-year-old Douglas said in August he is battling throat cancer, but he attended the film's premiere in New York three weeks ago.

Stone's newest film is a sequel to the 1987 "Wall Street," for which Douglas won an Academy Award.