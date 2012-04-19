Entertainment Tonight.

After the departure of director Gary Ross, today Lionsgate will send an offer to their new choice for helming The Hunger Games sequel Catching Fire, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news source states that Francis Lawrence will be the lucky recipient of the production company's offer. Lawrence has directed such films as I Am Legend and Water for Elephants along with a long list of music videos for notable stars including Britney Spears and Aerosmith.

Reportedly, Lawrence wasn't the only directed that Lionsgate had their eye on for the project, as Moneyball director Bennett Miller has also been mentioned as a potential successor to Ross.

In a written statement, Ross cited the tight production schedule as a major reason for bowing out of the series, as the studio reportedly wants to start production in August. Likewise, Miller reportedly wanted to push the start date back in light of his opportunity to direct Foxcatcher, starring Steve Carell.

According to THR, shooting for Catching Fire must wrap by late December in order for star Jennifer Lawrence, no relation to the tapped director, to honor a previous agreement with Fox in making the sequel to X-Men: First Class.

Francis Lawrence still has to accept the deal before he can officially replace Ross. Catching Fire is schedule to release in November 2013.

