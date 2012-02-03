LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Actor and filmmaker Zalman King, who became known for his erotic work after writing and producing his breakthrough film "9 1/2 Weeks," has died. He was 70.

King's son-in-law Allison Burnett says the filmmaker died Friday morning at his home in Santa Monica, Calif., after a six-year battle with cancer.

Born Zalman King Lefkovitz in 1941, King began his career as an actor in the 1960s. He and wife, Patricia Louisianna Knop, collaborated on the screenplay for "9 1/2 Weeks," which became a cult hit starring Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke.

King's other credits include "Wild Orchid" and "Two Moon Junction," which he wrote and directed.

He is survived by his wife and daughters Chloe King and Gillian Lefkovitz.