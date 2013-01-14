LOS ANGELES (AP) — The AIDS chronicle "How to Survive a Plague" and the military rape study "The Invisible War" are among nominees for the documentary prize at the Directors Guild of America Awards.

The contenders announced Monday all are first-time nominees for the guild honor, including "How to Survive a Plague" director David France and "Invisible War" filmmaker Kirby Dick.

The other nominees are Malik Bendjelloul's "Searching for Sugar Man," a portrait of 1970s singer-songwriter Rodriguez; Lauren Greenfield's "The Queen of Versailles," the story of a wealthy family's downturn amid the recession; and Alison Klayman's "Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry," an examination of the dissident Chinese artist.

Winners will be announced at a Directors Guild dinner Feb. 2.