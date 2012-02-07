ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Disney officials say a new area called Cars Land will open in June at Disney's California Adventure in Anaheim.

The Orange County Register reports ( http://bit.ly/wyzis5) the 12-acre area will conclude the park's $1 billion makeover project.

Walt Disney Co. President and CEO Bob Iger announced the opening during a conference call with investors Tuesday.

Cars Land will have three rides, a man-made mountain range, restaurant and stores, all designed to resemble Radiator Springs, the fictional town in the "Cars" movies.