SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Johnny Depp made a splash at Comic-Con, and he wasn't even there.

About 6,000 fans at the San Diego Convention Center Thursday got the first look at "The Lone Ranger," which stars Depp as Tonto.

Disney unveiled the brief clip at the conclusion of its panel presentation that included glimpses of Tim Burton's "Frankenweenie," Sam Raimi's "Oz: The Great and Powerful" and the video-game romp "Wreck-It Ralph," which features the voices of Sarah Silverman and John C. Reilly.

"The Lone Ranger" is directed by Gore Verbinski, who worked with Depp on the first three "Pirates of the Caribbean" films and the animated "Rango." It is set for release next summer.

Comic-Con continues through Sunday.

