The Hollywood Reporter -- Three rides at the Disneyland resort in Anaheim -- Space Mountain, the Matterhorn and Soarin' Over California -- were closed on Saturday after the park received citation, theLos Angeles Timesreports.

California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health office in Santa Ana issued a citation to the park on Friday for seven violations stemming from the injury of an employee of a contractor that was performing maintenance on Space Mountain.

Disneyland media relations director Suzi Brown told the LA Times that the Matterhorn ride reopened on Sunday but didn't give a timetable for the reopening of the other rides.

