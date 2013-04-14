Disneyland Temporarily Closes Space Mountain After Safety Citation
The Hollywood Reporter -- Three rides at the Disneyland resort in Anaheim -- Space Mountain, the Matterhorn and Soarin' Over California -- were closed on Saturday after the park received citation, theLos Angeles Timesreports.
California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health office in Santa Ana issued a citation to the park on Friday for seven violations stemming from the injury of an employee of a contractor that was performing maintenance on Space Mountain.
Disneyland media relations director Suzi Brown told the LA Times that the Matterhorn ride reopened on Sunday but didn't give a timetable for the reopening of the other rides.
Related article on THR.com:
Disneyland Must Consider Allowing Segways, Court Rules
_ _ _ _
Find more online: THR.com