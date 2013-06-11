LOS ANGELES (AP) — Audio released by authorities reveals that paramedics were dispatched to Paris Jackson's home last week on a report that the 15-year-old had taken 20 Motrin pills and cut herself with a kitchen knife.

The details were relayed between dispatchers for the Los Angeles County sheriff's and fire department. Jackson is the only daughter of pop superstar Michael Jackson and was hospitalized after the June 5 incident.

The teen was described as conscious and breathing during the call, which was released Tuesday. No other details about her injuries were given on the call, which lasted approximately a minute.

Perry Sanders Jr. is a lawyer for her grandmother and guardian and has said Paris is physically fine and receiving appropriate medical treatment. Sanders did not return a phone message seeking comment Tuesday.

