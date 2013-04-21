SYDNEY (AP) —

Chrissy Amphlett, the raunchy lead singer of the Australian rock band Divinyls whose hit "I Touch Myself" brought her international fame in the early 1990s, has died at her home in New York city. She was 53 years old.

Her musician husband Charley Drayton said in a statement "Amphlett succumbed to the effects of breast cancer and multiple sclerosis" on Sunday.

She met musician Mark McEntee at a concert at the Sydney Opera House in 1980 and the pair formed the Divinyls.

The band released six albums between 1982 and 1996, peaking in 1991 with the success of the single "I Touch Myself" which reached No. 1 in Australia, No. 4 in the United States and No. 10 in Britain.