Entertainment TonightDJ AM aka Adam Goldstein is headed to MTV for a new reality show, read on for more details.

The celebrity DJ will use his experience overcoming drug addition to help young people struggling with chemical dependency on the intervention reality show, The Hollywood Reporter says.

An addiction specialist will lead the show, but DJ AM who has battled addiction will be present throughout the intervention process, the trade paper reports.

In September Goldstein, 35, and musician Travis Barker were the sole survivors of the South Carolina LearJet crash.