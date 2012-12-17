Billboard -- The sixth installment of DJ Earworm's "United State of Pop" series, which mashes up 25 of the year's biggest pop smashes into one bite-sized single, hit the web on Sunday (Dec. 16) in the form of a new lyric video. Dubbed "Shine Brighter," the track focuses on songs by Ke$ha, Rihanna, fun. and Bruno Mars while throwing in dashes of other Hot 100 champs (apparently our pal Earworm is not the biggest Carly Rae Jepsen fan!).

The backbone of this year's "United State of Pop" anthem is Ke$ha's "Die Young," which scoops up the momentum set forth by Bruno Mars' "Locked Out of Heaven" on the track. There's a but of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know" in there, a heavy dose of Katy Perry's "Wide Awake" and fun.'s "We Are Young," some One Direction guitar riffs, and our good friend Flo Rida even gets to drop a verse.

Two of the year's most ubiquitous smashes, Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" and PSY's "Gangnam Style," only pop up in split-second form. When asked how much "Call Me Maybe" will be incorporated into the new masterwork by Chicago Magazine, DJ Earworm (real name: Jordan Roseman) admitted, "Very little. She'll get in there, little bit of "Gangnam Style," but I feel like other songs are more expressive of what I'm feeling."

Since beginning his "United State of Pop" series in 2007, DJ Earworm has based his mash-up song selection on the year-end Hot 100 chart, which was released on Friday (Dec. 14). Like last year's track, however, "Shine Bright" made allowances for newer songs to be featured more prominently: "Die Young," for instance, is currently a Top 5 hit on the tally, but clocks in at No. 85 on the year-end Hot 100 because of its late release. What do you think of DJ Earworm's latest pastiche opus? Listen to his first five "United State of Pop" offerings, and tell us if you think "Shine Bright" shines brighter than his previous output.

