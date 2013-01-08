NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of gunning down radio and TV personality DJ Megatron in New York City has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/UVfT8H ) that 22-year-old William Williams entered the plea on Tuesday. He had faced a murder trial. Prosecutors say he'll be sentenced to 21 years in prison.

DJ Megatron was shot in the chest while walking to a store near his Staten Island home in March of 2011.

The 32-year-old disc jockey worked on BET's "106 & Park" music countdown series. He also did on-camera work for the show and for BET's website. His given name was Corey McGriff.

A second man, Richard Cromwell, was also charged in the shooting and is due in court on Feb. 27. His attorney has said he's not guilty.

