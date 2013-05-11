BEIJING (AP) — Quentin Tarantino's violent slave-revenge movie "Django Unchained" has returned to Chinese theaters a month after it was pulled on opening day for unspecified "technical reasons."

The rare suspension order on April 11 by the movie's importer, China Film Group Corp., led to speculation that the Hollywood film had run afoul of Chinese censors despite weeks of promotion.

"Django Unchained" reportedly already had some violent scenes cut and had been cleared by China's rigorous censors, who generally remove violence, sex and politically edgy content.

A manager at a UME Cineplex cinema in Beijing said Sunday the new version was one minute shorter than the previous one.

The manager, who gave only his surname, Wang, speculated that a nude scene might have been cut.

Calls to China's regulatory agency rang unanswered.