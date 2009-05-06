Jennifer Garner is putting her much-admired mommy skills to work for a good cause. As part of her duties as a Save the Children ambassador, the actress was in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to shine a light on the need for more early childhood education funding.

"As a mother of two girls, as an advocate for children, and as a citizen, I cannot accept an America that fails them and forgoes a brighter future for them," said Garner, who is calling for the government to commit an additional $2 billion to early education development.

While Jen's hubby, Ben Affleck, and her ridiculously adorable daughters, Violet, 3, and Seraphina, 4 months, did not attend the event, which took place at a D.C. Head Start center, her proud parents did, and she gave them a shout-out for fostering her love of learning.

"For my parents, education was an absolute priority," she said (via the Washington Post). "My sisters and I looked forward to our weekly trips to the library and were read to every day of our lives."

And even though Garner now has the means to buy every kids' book ever published, she has followed her parents' lead: She has frequently been photographed taking Violet to the library.

The brunette beauty capped off the event by reading "Is Your Mama a Llama?" to a crowd of tots, and we're guessing that story time is a blast in the Garner-Affleck household. The Post says she used several different voices to tell the tale, much to the children's delight.

Jen and Ben are expected to be among the crush of celebrities attending the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday night.

