By Radar Staff

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian appeared Wednesday on Good Morning America, where they discussed Kim's recent gala wedding and the rumors they'll be having babies -- in stereo.

Of her marriage to NBA baller Kris Humphries, Kim said that the presence of reality cameras have made for some of "the best home movies."

She said, "We always say we feel so fortunate to have all these memories caught on tape for us to look back on for years."

Kim said she was "actually really calm" during her wedding last month.

"I wish I had more time to really enjoy the wedding because there is so much going on," she said. "You are running around and now I look back and think it all happened so fast and I wish I had more time!"

As for the proposal, she said she "was so shocked that Kris even allowed one camera in there when he proposed to me, because that was something I didn't think he would really ever do -- I was not expecting that at all."

Now that the knot is tied, the obvious question is, when will Kim -- and/or her sisters -- again be hearing the pitter patter of little feet?

GMA anchor Robin Roberts tackled the issue head on, asking the sisters,"Word on the street is, you guys are in a race to see who's gonna get pregnant first -- is there any truth to that?"

Said Kourtney: "I think it'd be fun if it was all at the same time."

Not so fast, said Kim.

"I don't know how realistic that is," Kim said. "I kinda wanna enjoy my marriage for a little bit, and just enjoy each other, and whatever is meant to be will be."

Khloe added that she could envision a scenario where the magazines would try and spin the situation as the sisters trying to outdo one another.

"I hate how they make a positive thing into something negative," she groused.

Kardashian's wedding and reception was taped for a two-part E! special airing in October; Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 10/9c on E!

