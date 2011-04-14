Fabulous four-eyed stars!

Celebs like Jennifer Aniston, 42, Justin Bieber, 17, Anne Hathaway, 28, and Justin Timberlake, 30, have all sported stylish specs over the years -- and UsMagazine.com wants to know if the geek chic look suits them.

PHOTOS: VOTE! DO THESE STARS LOOK GOOD IN GLASSES?

Tell Us: Do celebs like Johnny Depp, 47, and Tina Fey, 40, look better with glasses?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly