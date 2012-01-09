After stepping out at the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Sunday clad in yet another embellished champagne dress, Michelle Williams still managed to turn heads with a new hair color.

The My Week with Marilyn actress debuted a new copper-toned strawberry hue at the event held in Palm Springs, Calif. where she donned a beaded silk Miu Miu dress, Forevermark white and yellow gold diamond and pave stacked bangles and gold strappy heels.

Back in December, the 31-year-old opened up to ELLE UK about her iconic pixie hair cut, an edgy style that pays homage to a past love.

"I've really grown into it," she explained to the magazine. "I feel like myself with short hair. And it's been a really long time since I had long hair, five years."

"I cut it for the one straight man who has ever liked short hair and I wear it in memorial of somebody who really loved it," the Oscar-nominated actress added, alluding to her ex, Heath Ledger, who passed away in 2008 of an accidental drug overdose.

